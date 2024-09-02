Falcons’ defenders will see old foe Sunday in the Steelers’ Arthur Smith

The Falcons’ defense is going back to playing a 3-4 scheme, which Smith implemented in his first two seasons. There are only three projected new starters – defensive end Zach Harrison, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons – so Smith has intimate knowledge of the personnel.

“It will make it an very interesting matchup,” inside linebacker Kaden Elliss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. “Every first game always is, especially when you get new coaches on new staffs. Going with us knowing him so well and him knowing us so well, it’s going to make for a fun game.”

Smith was well-liked by the players, who continued to play hard for him as the team’s quarterback situation never improved. He went 7-10 in each of his three seasons with the Falcons, which included the 2022 season with record-breaking dead salary-cap money.

Smith knows the Falcons’ defensive personnel, but the defenders also know how he likes to attack defenses.

“I’m really excited to go against him,” Elliss said. “I have a super high respect for his mind and the type of coach that he is. I was just thankful to be with him last year. So, to get to go up against him this year in the first game is going to be fun.”

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell is set to spend most of the game matched up with Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, a former Georgia standout who led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception last season. Former Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson is listed with the first team on the Steelers’ depth chart.

“Just having a previous relationship with him, so you know it’s always going to be love there,” Terrell said. “It’s nothing new. Every season is always new coaches, new players, new teammates that you got to adjust to. It’s just part of the game.”

Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata, like Elliss, spent one season with Smith as the head coach.

“You approach it like every other game, but the big thing is just especially, in the same situation, he’s a new coach over there,” Onyemata said. “You don’t have that much to go through scheme-wise. ... You watch a couple of the exhibition-season games, see the guys and how they do certain things. Focus more on your preparation leading up to the game.”

The Falcons played a hybrid 4-3 defense last season under coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who left to become Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator after Smith was fired.

“It’s a completely different scheme,” Onyemata said. “It’s a lot of new guys as well. The big thing is focusing on the process leading up to the game.”

It’s early in the week, but there are no hard feelings from the four players who spoke with the AJC.

“Definitely, at the end of the day, it’s like even looking at other players, you have relationships with other players,” Onyemata said. “You’re friends with other players. But when it all comes down to it. You’re in a performance-based business, and you have to go out there and perform.”

The Falcons had been off since Thursday. Monday was the first day back at practice since training camp ended. The Falcons used the day to get back on the practice field and will start game-planning for the Steelers on Wednesday.

“It’s a lot of excitement to get back in and get back to the work,” outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. “We had a little time off between, now it’s go time. Just taking it slow. We have a little bonus Monday, so we’re going to take advantage of that and get back into the groove of things because it’s going to be a long year.”

Carter believes that new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake has the scheme implemented.

“We’ve got a lot of good pieces,” Carter said. “A lot of additions to the defense. Guys who can have an impact. It’s just about making the most out of each player. ... We’re going to be pretty good.”

Carter played the past two seasons under Smith.

“Just understanding what he likes to do,” Carter said. “We’ve been here with him. We’ve seen what he likes to do. We’ve seen how he likes to attack defenses, so we just have to take that into account. Watch the (exhibition games) that they had. Be ready to go out there and play fast and free.”

Most teams, including the Steelers, didn’t show too much during he exhibition games.

“That’s the thing, you only see so much,” Carter said. “That’s why it’s going to be important to use the knowledge that we have.”