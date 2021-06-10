Falcons’ Dante Fowler in shape, has looked good in minicamp

“The most I remember about Dante is when he came out of college, he was the prototype, the No. 1 guy in that draft that year,” outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said. “When I looked at him, I knew that the league was strange in certain ways, I hoped that I could coach him right away, but at some point in his career, I’d hoped that, and he and I crossed paths.”

In previous NFL coaching stops, Monachino has coached some of the game’s top pass rushers in Tyrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil, Robert Mathis and Khalil Mack.

“I’m excited to get (Fowler) going,” Monachino said. “Get him here and see how far we get down the road with him. He’s a talented, tough and rugged man. I think once we apply those things to his game on all three downs, I think it’s going to help our defense and help our team.”

Fowler had been joining the virtual meetings.

