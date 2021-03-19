Falcons’ Dante Fowler to get paid by the sack

NFL business analyst Joel Corry correctly forecast that the Falcons would approach defensive end Dante Fowler, who had a $18.5 million salary-cap number, to take a pay cut and get him into an incentive-laden deal back in February.
“I might approach Dante Fowler for a pay cut because it doesn’t really benefit you to cut him because of the guarantee,” Corry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution while forecasting how the Falcons would get under the salary cap. “He has a $6 million base salary guaranteed, and the other $7 million becomes guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year. I’d approach him for a pay cut where he could make the money back if he produces.”
Fowler agreed to restructure his contract Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Fowler was set to receive $13 million in base salary in 2021 and $14 million in base salary in 2022, according to NFLPA documents.
His deal was reduced by $6 million and added $4 million in incentives, according to a tweet by Zach Klein of Channel 2 Action News. He also tweeted that Fowler was to receive $14 million this year, but that number conflicts with NFLPA documents and Corry’s analysis.
Corry is a former agent who has a finance degree from Emory. He hosts the “Over The Cap” podcast.
Klein also reported that Fowler would receiver $1 million for 5 sacks, $2 million for 7 sacks, $3 million for nine sacks and $4 million for 11 sacks.
Fowler signed a three-year deal worth $45 million last season.
Fowler had a tumultuous first season with his third NFL team in 2020. Things did not go well for Fowler after signing with the Falcons on March 25. He played in 14 games and made 13 starts. He finished with 23 tackles, three sacks, eight quarterback hits, four tackles for losses, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.
