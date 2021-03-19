Falcons’ Dante Fowler to get paid by the sack

“I might approach Dante Fowler for a pay cut because it doesn’t really benefit you to cut him because of the guarantee,” Corry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution while forecasting how the Falcons would get under the salary cap. “He has a $6 million base salary guaranteed, and the other $7 million becomes guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year. I’d approach him for a pay cut where he could make the money back if he produces.”

Fowler agreed to restructure his contract Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.