Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, after rushing for a career-high 141 yards, was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Patterson rushed 17 times and had a touchdown run Sunday in the 27-23 win over Seattle.

Patterson reached 20.7 mph on his 40-yard run in the third quarter, according to Next Gen Stats. It the fastest time recorded by a Falcon this season and the fourth fastest among all running backs in the NFL.

