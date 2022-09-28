Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, after rushing for a career-high 141 yards, was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Patterson rushed 17 times and had a touchdown run Sunday in the 27-23 win over Seattle.
Patterson reached 20.7 mph on his 40-yard run in the third quarter, according to Next Gen Stats. It the fastest time recorded by a Falcon this season and the fourth fastest among all running backs in the NFL.
