Falcons claim lineman, fill out most of practice squad

The Falcons claimed offensive tackle Timon Parris of waivers and released tackle John Wetzel on Sunday.
Parris, 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, was released by Washington. He made the team last season after going undrafted out of Stony Brook.
Wetzel, after clearing waivers, was then signed to the practice squad along with cornerback Delrick Abrams, quarterback Kurt Benkert, safety Jamal Carter, defensive end Austin Edwards, wide receiver Juwan Green, cornerback Tyler Hall, offensive guard Sean Harlow, cornerback Josh Hawkins, quarterback Kyle Lauletta, punter Cameron Nizialek, tight end Jared Pinkney, linebacker Edmond Robinson and wide receiver Chris Rowland.
The Falcons have two more openings on the practice squad.
For the first time, teams are allowed to keep 16 players on their practice squads. Due to the complications that may arise due to COVID-19, teams will also have much more flexibility in promoting players from the practice squad to the active roster.
