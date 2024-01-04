Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom, Jessie Bates III named to Pro Bowl

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom (63) runs with teammates during minicamp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom (63) runs with teammates during minicamp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom and safety Jessie Bates III were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Lindstrom was selected for the second year in a row.

Bates, who was signed to a four-year $64 million deal in free agency, is in his first year with the team. It was his first time being selected to the Pro Bowl.

Bates leads the Falcons in tackles with 128 and has a career-high six interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Fullback Keith Smith was a second alternate. Kicker Younghoe Koo was a third alternate while running back Bijan Robinson and center Drew Dalman were fifth alternates.

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) scored a touchdown after intercepting a New Orleans Saints pass during the first half of a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

D. Orlando Ledbetter

