Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom, Jessie Bates III named to Pro Bowl

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom and safety Jessie Bates III were named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.
Lindstrom was selected for the second year in a row.
Bates, who was signed to a four-year $64 million deal in free agency, is in his first year with the team. It was his first time being selected to the Pro Bowl.
Bates leads the Falcons in tackles with 128 and has a career-high six interceptions and three forced fumbles.
Fullback Keith Smith was a second alternate. Kicker Younghoe Koo was a third alternate while running back Bijan Robinson and center Drew Dalman were fifth alternates.
