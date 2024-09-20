Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom and Chiefs’ Chris Jones in All-Pro battle Sunday night

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom is looking forward to his battles with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Lindstrom, center Drew Dalman and left guard Matthew Bergeron will be on the hot seat when the Falcons face the Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Chris is probably the best defensive tackle in the NFL,” Lindstrom said. “He’s one of the best rushers in the NFL regardless of position. It’s a huge challenge, and I have a ton of respect for him.”