Falcons’ Calais Campbell records his 100th career sack

Atlanta Falcons
30 minutes ago
Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell sacked Commanders quarterback Sam Howell late in the second quarter for his first sack with the team and 100th of his career.

Campbell, who’s in his 17th season in the NFL, went into his version of the “Dirty Bird.”

Campbell, 37, signed a one-year, $7 million contract in free agency. He was drafted in the second round of the 2008 draft by the Cardinals.

The six-time Pro Bowler, who played with the Ravens for the past three seasons.

The Commanders led the Falcons 17-10 at halftime.

The Falcons, who entered the game tied for last in the league with five sacks, had three sacks in the first half against the Commanders. Grady Jarrett and Bud Dupree also have sacks.

