Falcons bracing for loud crowd of Seahawks fans

Seattle beat Washington 35-14 on Jan. 5, 2008.

Smith also made trips here in 2012 and 2013 when he was with Tennessee.

“It’s an advantage,” Smith said. “You could see it play out in the Broncos game. We’ve got to handle it.”

Smith was referring to Seattle’s 17-16 season-opening win over Denver when coach Nathaniel Hackett went for a 64-yard field-goal attempt that failed. The Broncos had 12 penalties, including three false-start and two delay-of-game calls.

