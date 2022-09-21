Falcons bracing for loud crowd of Seahawks fans

SEATTLE – The Falcons had loud music and crowd noise pumped into their practice Wednesday at Husky Stadium at the University of Washington.
The Falcons (0-2) are set to face the Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field, which perhaps is the NFL’s loudest outdoor venue.
“It is a unique environment here,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “You have a really passionate fan base.”
Smith was on Washington’s staff when they played the Seahawks at Qwest Field.
“Probably the loudest I’ve ever seen it, even the year I spent in the SEC,” Smith said. “... It was loud in that playoff game. It was loud. I think it was Joe Gibbs’ last game that he coached.”
Seattle beat Washington 35-14 on Jan. 5, 2008.
Smith also made trips here in 2012 and 2013 when he was with Tennessee.
“It’s an advantage,” Smith said. “You could see it play out in the Broncos game. We’ve got to handle it.”
Smith was referring to Seattle’s 17-16 season-opening win over Denver when coach Nathaniel Hackett went for a 64-yard field-goal attempt that failed. The Broncos had 12 penalties, including three false-start and two delay-of-game calls.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sun., Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 2, Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 9, at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Thur., Nov. 10 vs. at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Sun., Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Sat., Dec. 24, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC