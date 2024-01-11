BreakingNews
Alcohol, cash used in UGA football recruiting, court filing alleges

Falcons blocking assistant coaches from opportunities

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons
By
25 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are blocking some of their assistant coaches from interviewing for prospective job opportunities, while searching for their new coach to replace Arthur Smith, a person familiar with the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.

Firing the head coach also has hurt the 22-member coaching staff and effectively put them in limbo. Most of the assistants are under contract, and the new coach likely will want to bring in his own staff.

“They are blocking, but they are full of (expletive),” the person said. “They aren’t saying we’re keeping you, either. This is not what you do.”

In Tennessee, where Mike Vrabel was fired, the assistant coaches are being allowed to interview and explore their options.

Most of the Falcons coaches are ready to move on. The danger is that they could wait for the team to hire a new coach, but then the new coach could come in and fire all of the assistants while the assistant coaching market dries up.

The Falcons’ assistant coaches could miss out on their opportunities, and they essentially would be getting paid from the Falcons not to work.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Usually depends on the next HC they hire and who he wants to keep,” one of the assistant coaches wrote in a text to the AJC.

While Smith was fired, the Falcons were impressed with how he and his staff kept the team together through a rough season. Five of the team’s 10 losses were by a total of 16 points. If they had gone 3-2 in those games, they would have won the division at 10-7.

“We’ve been around situations where the coach has lost the locker room – you’ve heard that, seen it, maybe experienced it here, maybe elsewhere you’ve read about it – but this coach never lost the locker room,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “I want to be clear on that. It’s a great credit to (Smith) and the other coaches.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top