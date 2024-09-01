Falcons’ Bijan Robinson eager to start his sophomore NFL season

FLOWERY BRANCH – Heading into this second-season in the NFL, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is relaxed and ready for duty.
Robinson and the offense will start preparing on Monday for the season-opener against the Steelers, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons, who hired new head coach Raheem Morris and signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, are hoping for a breakthrough after six consecutive losing seasons. The Steelers, who went to the playoffs last year, are retooling with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback.
Robinson, who was drafted eighth overall, is hoping to follow up his strong rookie season. He rushed 214 times for 976 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns.
He was one of the bright spots for the team last season and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team.
“I’m feeling great,” Robinson said. “I think we are ready to go. We’ve got a great 53 guys on this team that are ready to compete and do what we have to do for this season and every Sunday.”
After starring at Texas, the Falcons drafted Robinson and quickly got him ready to play.
“It’s a complete difference,” Robinson said. “Last year as a rookie, this was still a learning period for me. Still trying to get comfortable and still trying to adjust to the NFL and speed of the game, but I think with this year my confidence is at a high level right now.”
Robinson believes he can elevate his play in 2024.
“Playing just a different level than I was last year,” Robinson said. “Just playing fast and not thinking about anything. Going out there and trying to execute to the best of my ability whether if it’s running the ball, running and catching the ball, blocking, everything that I do out there.”
Robinson did have to learn the Falcons’ new offensive scheme, which also plans to diversify the rushing attack.
“I’m really confident and really excited to get going with the team,” Robinson said. “With all of the new guys, with this year, compared to last year, the confidence level is different.”
Robinson plans to implement lessons he learned last season.
“I know it’s me for sure, coming into year two, I have experience now,” Robinson said. “I know the speed of the game. I’ve played a full year.”
Robinson had an ankle injury that slowed him over the offseason. He was recovered and participated in all of the training camp practices.
“Keeping my body right,” Robinson said. “Make sure in practice we are executing the right way. We are not missing the details or the little things, whether if it’s passing, running, making sure, I step in as a leader for the guys on the offense.”
With his hard work and gleaming smile, Robinson has earned the respect of the veterans.
“He’s as talented as anybody, just with his approach, he comes out here works his butt off every single day, taking tons, and tons of reps,” Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom said. “It’s 95 degrees out here (Thursday) and Bijan was taking a ton of reps, finishing.”
Robinson is also comfortable being himself and showing his personality to his teammates.
“There is not a better teammate,” Lindstrom said. “He’ll come up and give you a hug. Every single day, he’s got a massive smile on his face. He has a great personality. In the same sense, he’s come out to practice with that same energy.”
With the offensive line returning intact and Robinson more comfortable in his second year, he could be in for a big season.
“That’s what we talk about the continuity with Bijan, Tyler (Allgeier) and the whole line, there is a real love for each other, wanting to push and have success,” Lindstrom said. “We know that everything is so co-dependent. Those guys treat us phenomenal. Bijan is a complete superstar and a great player. He’s an amazing person to be around every day.”
Lindstrom sees the growth in Robinson.
“I think that with the success he had last year, I think he’s just excited to build upon it,” Lindstrom said. “There is no better person to be around than Bijan. He goes and make those plays, there are so many times you can’t believe what just happened. Even when you watch the tape. I’m just really looking forward to what he’s able to do on Sundays.”
Robinson is looking forward to splitting some of the carries with Allgeier, who has 186 rushes for 683 yards and four touchdown last season. He also caught 18 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s a great balance, with Tyler being by my side,” Robinson said. “We know how to play off each other really well. With me and Tyler it’s going to be a lot more work for us, too.”
He believes there is enough room the offense for both running backs.
“We’ve got to get ready to grind and make it the most fun we’ve ever had playing football,” Robinson said. “But I love that dude. I know that he has my back and I have his back.”
