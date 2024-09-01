Falcons’ Bijan Robinson eager to start his sophomore NFL season

Robinson and the offense will start preparing on Monday for the season-opener against the Steelers, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FLOWERY BRANCH – Heading into this second-season in the NFL, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is relaxed and ready for duty.

The Falcons, who hired new head coach Raheem Morris and signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, are hoping for a breakthrough after six consecutive losing seasons. The Steelers, who went to the playoffs last year, are retooling with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback.

Robinson, who was drafted eighth overall, is hoping to follow up his strong rookie season. He rushed 214 times for 976 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns.

He was one of the bright spots for the team last season and was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team.

“I’m feeling great,” Robinson said. “I think we are ready to go. We’ve got a great 53 guys on this team that are ready to compete and do what we have to do for this season and every Sunday.”

After starring at Texas, the Falcons drafted Robinson and quickly got him ready to play.

“It’s a complete difference,” Robinson said. “Last year as a rookie, this was still a learning period for me. Still trying to get comfortable and still trying to adjust to the NFL and speed of the game, but I think with this year my confidence is at a high level right now.”

Robinson believes he can elevate his play in 2024.

“Playing just a different level than I was last year,” Robinson said. “Just playing fast and not thinking about anything. Going out there and trying to execute to the best of my ability whether if it’s running the ball, running and catching the ball, blocking, everything that I do out there.”

Robinson did have to learn the Falcons’ new offensive scheme, which also plans to diversify the rushing attack.

“I’m really confident and really excited to get going with the team,” Robinson said. “With all of the new guys, with this year, compared to last year, the confidence level is different.”

Robinson plans to implement lessons he learned last season.