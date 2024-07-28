Falcons backup QB Heinicke sees ‘the writing on the wall’

The Falcons also have rookie John Paddock on the roster. The don’t plan to play Cousins in the exhibition season. So, Penix, Heinicke and Paddock have availability for the three games.

“So, I’m going to make sure that I’m on top of my stuff so that when (Cousins) does have that question, I can give him the right answer to kind of help him through it,” Heinicke said.

Heinicke, who was lightly recruited out of high school, went on to break most the passing records at Old Dominion. He came up the hard side of the NFL mountain as an undrafted free agent as has carved out a nice career with stops in Minnesota, New England, Houston, Carolina and Washington.

He’s played in 38 games and made 29 starts in the regular season. He also started a playoff game for Washington in 2020.

Heinicke signed with the Falcons on March 14, 2023. He served as Desmond Ridder’s backup and was eventual installed as a starter. He played in five games and went 1-3 as a starter.

“I went through this in Minnesota,” said Heinicke, who has 45 transactions listed on his profootballreference.com profile. “I went through this in Carolina. It’s one of things where I can’t control it. Only thing I can control is how I am as a teammate and as person.”

The Falcons are likely to keep two quarterbacks and have another on the practice squad. Heinicke can count to three and is being realistic about his plight.

“So, when I come in the building I’m going to be a great teammate,” Heinicke said. “I’m going to do everything I can to be on this team and help them in every way that I can. That’s my role. I gladly accept that. I’m trying to be the best at that.”

Heinicke enjoys working with Cousins.

“I’ve learned so much from Kirk, from offseason until now,” Heinicke said. “Just the way he goes about his business. The way he approaches every meeting, every practice. It’s really cool to see.

“I wish I’d met him earlier in my career. That’s not a knock on anyone else that I’ve worked with, it’s just that I correlate with him and how he approaches things. Again, it’s a new offense for him a little bit. There are couple of nuances from last year. Motions, shifts and things like that.”

The offense is looking drastically different from how the Falcons attacked teams with a powerful running game under Arthur Smith.

“You’ll see it on Sundays, it’s a totally different offense,” Heinicke said. “I think last year, we had a great offensive line and we liked to pound the rock. We had (running backs) Cordarrelle (Patterson), Tyler (Allgeier) and Bijan (Robinson). This year, a little bit more spread out. Lots of motions. You’ll see a lot of people get the ball. So, it’s a really fun offense to be a part of. I think we’re all excited to see what happens on Sundays.”

Golf fundraiser: Heinicke enjoyed practicing in Gwinnett County and Seckinger High. Collins Hill is just 10 miles away.

“A high school receiver of mine’s that really helped me get my scholarship came,” Heinicke said. “It was a really special thing. The really cool thing about this facility, it’s almost structured just like the Collins Hill, so I almost felt like I was back at home.”

He recently held a golf fundraiser that raised about $15,000 to $20,000 the help the Collins Hill football team get new helmets.

