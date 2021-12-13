Falcons’ Arthur Smith: No update on Ridley or injured players

Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list by the team on Nov. 5. He has not played in the last six games and the Falcons have gone 3-3 over that stretch. When the Falcons placed him on the NFL list, he was set to miss at least three games.

Also, Ridley missed the game against the Jets in London on Oct. 10 because of a personal matter. He played against Miami on Oct. 24 and caught a touchdown pass in the 30-28 victory. Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns this season.

He has been replaced in the starting lineup by Tajae Sharpe.

Smith would not say if Harris or Fowler’s injuries are long-term.

“I’m going to wait until I get the real information,” Smith said. “I’ll deal with what the facts are when I’m given them. I’m sure that we….the medical experts look at it and we confirm it. We’ll have a plan, but we’re not there yet. I’ll wait until I get the actual facts.”

Dr. David Chao, a former NFL team doctor who analyzes injuries on the internet, said Harris’ injury looked like a torn left pectoral injury that may require surgery and cause him to miss the remaining of the season.

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26