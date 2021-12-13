Falcons’ Arthur Smith: No update on Ridley or injured players

Falcons coach Arthur Smith did not have an update on the status of wide receiver Calvin Ridley nor any updates on the injuries suffered in the Falcons’ 29-21 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.
Ridley is away from the team to tend to his mental well-being.
“As soon as we get an update, we’ll give you an update,” Smith said on Monday. “I understand that you’ve got to ask, but there is no update there.”
Free safety Erik Harris (chest), outside linebacker Dante Fowler (calf) and backup linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee (knee) were all injured against the Panthers. Harris played just six plays. Fowler played 42 of 64 plays (50%) and Ellerbee played 12 plays on special teams.
“Injuries, we are still waiting for the medical experts,” Smith said. “On most Mondays in the NFL, MRIs, the doctors and making sure that we get it right so we don’t….we know exactly what we are dealing with.”
Ridley was placed on the non-football injury list by the team on Nov. 5. He has not played in the last six games and the Falcons have gone 3-3 over that stretch. When the Falcons placed him on the NFL list, he was set to miss at least three games.
Also, Ridley missed the game against the Jets in London on Oct. 10 because of a personal matter. He played against Miami on Oct. 24 and caught a touchdown pass in the 30-28 victory. Ridley has 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns this season.
He has been replaced in the starting lineup by Tajae Sharpe.
Smith would not say if Harris or Fowler’s injuries are long-term.
“I’m going to wait until I get the real information,” Smith said. “I’ll deal with what the facts are when I’m given them. I’m sure that we….the medical experts look at it and we confirm it. We’ll have a plan, but we’re not there yet. I’ll wait until I get the actual facts.”
Dr. David Chao, a former NFL team doctor who analyzes injuries on the internet, said Harris’ injury looked like a torn left pectoral injury that may require surgery and cause him to miss the remaining of the season.
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
