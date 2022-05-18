Ex-UGA star Travon Walker, Jaguars to visit Falcons for exhibition game

Former University of Georgia star Travon Walker, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and his Jaguars teammates are scheduled to play the Falcons in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Before the third and final exhibition game, the Falcons will host joint practices Aug. 24-25 with the Jaguars, the team said in a news release Wednesday.
The date and time for the Falcons’ exhibition opener at Detroit are pending. The Falcons also will have an exhibition “Monday Night Football” game against the host Jets at 8 p.m. Aug. 22. That game will be on ESPN.
The Falcons are scheduled to kick off the regular season against the Saints at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Editors' Picks