Falcons’ A.J. Terrell pays dividends on his new deal

Terrell, who hadn’t had an interception over his last 36 games, ran out of bounds and then ran down to the 20-yard line and made his way back onto the field.

He then heaved the ball towards the stands.

“It was just emotion,” Terrell said. “My momentum took me out of bounds. I just took a little victory lap.”

Terrell’s last interception was on Jan. 2, 2021 in a 29-15 loss to the Bills. Before the pick, Terrell had played 36 games without getting an interception.

It was Terrell’s fifth career interception.

“It took all 11 (players),” Terrell said. “Just knowing my key and seeing, breaking on the ball and making the play.”

Terrell, who was drafted 16th overall in the 2020 draft by the Falcons out of Clemson, has been a starter since his rookie season. The former Westlake High standout entered the season with 43 career pass break-ups.

He was named second-team All-Pro after his 2021season.

Terrell hasn’t made a fuss about his interception numbers.

“All (of) the guys (who) come to work with me every day, they know how big that play meant to me and to the whole organization,” Terrell said. “Just bringing that energy. Trying to close the game out.”

The Panthers were running the ball and trying to stick around until Terrell’s big play. The Falcons’ offense went on a touchdown drive to take a 35-20 lead.

“Have our offense go down there and score like that they just put us in good position to win the game,” Terrell said. The Falcons would add field goal by Younghoe Koo for the final margin.

Terrell saw the play developing and made a move.

“I think it was a motion,” Terrell said. “The receiver motioned across the field to a (different formation) where the tight end was. It was a play-action pass. The tight end went over the (linebackers) so that’s my work. I have to take it across the field. I was a little behind, but once I caught up, I was able to look at the ball and make a play.”

Terrell has had some drops.

“Anytime that it hits your hand and you just drop it, you just… you don’t get them back,” Terrell said. “Well, you do get them back. But you might not get them back. You just have to take advantage of them all. Tonight I did that.”

Somehow, after the celebration, Terrell ended up with the football.

“It’s been a minute,” Terrell said. “I’ve got the ball.”

The Falcons were able to pull away in what was a one-score game. The Falcons have been in four thrilling finishes and five one-score games this season.

“It’s always good in the NFL to have those type of leads in a game,” Terrell said. “The game, the majority of times comes down to one possession and the whole fourth quarter. But it definitely felt good to play complimentary ball at the end on offense and defense. Put a nice lead on them and get out of there.”

Terrell has never experienced a three-game winning streak in the NFL until Sunday.

“It’s huge though,” Terrell said. “Coming in every day to work, we’ve got good energy from the coaches and players. We never get (delusional). It’s never too much for us. The fun is in the winning like coach (Dabo) Swinney used to say for me (during his days at Clemson).”

The Falcons are hoping to keep this momentum going.

“We just come in, every day, every week and just understand that it’s the next game,” Terrell said. " That’s where we are at right now. Getting ready for the Seahawks next week.”

Terrell thought Phillips made the right play by sliding down, when had a chance to high-step on into the end zone and his best Deion “Prime Time” Sanders imitation.

“Smart,” Terrell said. “He’s smart. I told him like I wouldn’t even have thought that. Me, as soon as I get the ball, I’m (going to the) endzone. You get a free touchdown, you know you are going to get it. That’s definitely a heads-up play for him to fall down and the offense could go out there and take a knee, so we didn’t have to go back on the field and just close the game out.”