X

Falcons agree to terms with wide receiver Scotty Miller

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

PHOENIX -- Wide receiver Scotty Miller, formerly of the Bucs, reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Falcons, according to general manager Terry Fontenot.

The speedy receiver has played in 50 NFL games and made 10 starts for the Bucs.

Miller, who’s 5-foot-9 and 174 pounds, played at Bowling Green. He has 74 catches for 924 touchdowns and four touchdowns as a pro.

“It’s exciting to add him to the mix,” Fontenot said. “He’s quick. He’s athletic. He can run. He’s shown the ability to make plays. That came together pretty quick and we’re excited to add him to the mix.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players1h ago

Credit: Gail Burton

Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s thoughts on Lamar Jackson, Desmond Ridder
1h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech receiver Leo Blackburn out after ACL tear
3h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Top five storylines for 2023 Atlanta Braves
9h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Top five storylines for 2023 Atlanta Braves
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts: ‘He played a little banged up’
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players
1h ago
Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s thoughts on Lamar Jackson, Desmond Ridder
1h ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts: ‘He played a little banged up’
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
14h ago
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
12h ago
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top