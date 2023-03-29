Falcons agree to terms with wide receiver Scotty Miller

PHOENIX -- Wide receiver Scotty Miller, formerly of the Bucs, reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Falcons, according to general manager Terry Fontenot.
The speedy receiver has played in 50 NFL games and made 10 starts for the Bucs.
Miller, who’s 5-foot-9 and 174 pounds, played at Bowling Green. He has 74 catches for 924 touchdowns and four touchdowns as a pro.
“It’s exciting to add him to the mix,” Fontenot said. “He’s quick. He’s athletic. He can run. He’s shown the ability to make plays. That came together pretty quick and we’re excited to add him to the mix.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest