Falcons add veteran punter to their roster

Pinion, 28, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft out of Clemson. Pinion (6-foot-5, 229 pounds) also has played for the Buccaneers. He has appeared in 111 games over seven seasons and averaged 43.7 yards per punt (39.6 net avg.) on 502 punts. Of those, 173 landed inside the 20-yard line.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons already had Dom Maggio and Seth Vernon on the roster. Maggio, who played at Wake Forest, signed a reserve/future contract in January after spending much of last season either on the Falcons’ practice squad or injured reserve. Vernon, who played at Portland State, signed as an undrafted college free agent in May after this year’s draft.