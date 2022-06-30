Falcons add veteran punter to their roster

BreakingNews
Braves public address announcer Casey Motter dies
    The Falcons added a third punter to their roster Thursday, when they signed Bradley Pinion to a one-year contract.

    Pinion, 28, was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2015 NFL draft out of Clemson. Pinion (6-foot-5, 229 pounds) also has played for the Buccaneers. He has appeared in 111 games over seven seasons and averaged 43.7 yards per punt (39.6 net avg.) on 502 punts. Of those, 173 landed inside the 20-yard line.

    The Falcons already had Dom Maggio and Seth Vernon on the roster. Maggio, who played at Wake Forest, signed a reserve/future contract in January after spending much of last season either on the Falcons’ practice squad or injured reserve. Vernon, who played at Portland State, signed as an undrafted college free agent in May after this year’s draft.

    Pinion played for Tampa Bay when the Bucs won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

    The Falcons now have 91 players on their 90-man roster and will need to make a corresponding move.

