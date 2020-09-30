X

Falcons add safety to practice squad

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons signed safety T.J. Green to their practice squad Wednesday.

Green, 25, played at Clemson and was a second-round pick (57th overall) by the Colts in 2016. He’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds and has played in 33 games and made 11 starts.

After his two-year stint with the Colts in 2016 and 2017, he spent time with New Orleans and Carolina in 2019.

