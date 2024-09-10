Atlanta Falcons

Falcons add offensive tackle to 53-man roster two days after line struggled

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Aug 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Raiders and 49ers finished in a tie 24-24. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Friday, Aug 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Raiders and 49ers finished in a tie 24-24. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Right tackle Brandon Parker, who’s 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, signed with the Falcons on Tuesday.

Parker, 28, who played at North Carolina A&T, was drafted in the third round (65th overall) in the 2018 NFL draft by the Raiders. He spent six seasons with the Raiders. He has played in 59 games and made 33 starts. He most recently was with the 49ers.

The Falcons were at 52 players on the roster. Parker’s signing pushed them to the 53-man limit.

Parker’s signing comes a few days after starting right tackle Kaleb McGary struggled mightily to block Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in the Falcons 18-10 loss Sunday.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ injury report: Tight end Kyle Pitts is ready to go
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ official depth chart for season opener vs. Steelers
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

3 key matchups: Steelers at Falcons
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons promote Kevin King, Chris Blair to game-day roster
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Raheem Morris stands by plan not to play starters in exhibition games1h ago
T.J. Watt: It’s ‘extremely demoralizing’ to be on silent count on home field
Some viewers could miss Falcons-Eagles “Monday Night Football” amid DirecTV dispute
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed