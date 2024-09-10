Falcons add offensive tackle to 53-man roster two days after line struggled

FLOWERY BRANCH — Right tackle Brandon Parker, who’s 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, signed with the Falcons on Tuesday.

Parker, 28, who played at North Carolina A&T, was drafted in the third round (65th overall) in the 2018 NFL draft by the Raiders. He spent six seasons with the Raiders. He has played in 59 games and made 33 starts. He most recently was with the 49ers.

The Falcons were at 52 players on the roster. Parker’s signing pushed them to the 53-man limit.