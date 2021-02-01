Falcons add new assistant director of college scouting

Dwaune Jones, formerly of the Ravens, was named the assistant director of college scouting by the Falcons on Monday.
Jones was the Midwest scout for the Ravens over the past four years, which included scouting the Big Ten, Mid-American Conference, plus some schools in the SEC, Conference USA and ACC conferences.
Players that were selected by the Ravens in his area included quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins (with the second-round pick from the Falcons in the Hayden Hurst trade), linebacker Malik Harrison and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson.
“Dwaune has an incredible drive and knowledge of our game fueled by his extensive experience in the field as a scout,” Falcons general manger Terry Fontenot said in a statement.
Prior to Baltimore, Jones spent 11 seasons with the Saints’ scouting department as a Midwest area scout and Northern regional scout. During his tenure at the Saints, he helped signed running back Chris Ivory, safety Malcolm Jenkins, offensive lineman Zach Strief, cornerback Tracy Porter and wide receive Marques Colston.
Jones was a three-year starter at wide receiver at Richmond. He spent time in the NFL with the Browns and Texans from 2000-02 and also played a year with the Berlin Thunder.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
