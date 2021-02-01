Falcons add new assistant director of college scouting

Jones was the Midwest scout for the Ravens over the past four years, which included scouting the Big Ten, Mid-American Conference, plus some schools in the SEC, Conference USA and ACC conferences.

Players that were selected by the Ravens in his area included quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back J.K. Dobbins (with the second-round pick from the Falcons in the Hayden Hurst trade), linebacker Malik Harrison and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson.