Falcons add linebacker Nate Landman to the roster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Linebacker Nate Landman, who returned to practice from a calf and quad injury Wednesday, was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday by the Falcons.
The Falcons (3-2) are set to the play the Panthers (1-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Cornerback Kevin King, who made a comeback after he was out of football for two seasons, was released by the Falcons on Friday and re-signed to the practice squad Saturday.
King and center Matt Hennessy were promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster Saturday.
Also, veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans was released from the practice squad.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest