Falcons add linebacker Nate Landman to the roster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Linebacker Nate Landman, who returned to practice from a calf and quad injury Wednesday, was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday by the Falcons.

The Falcons (3-2) are set to the play the Panthers (1-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Cornerback Kevin King, who made a comeback after he was out of football for two seasons, was released by the Falcons on Friday and re-signed to the practice squad Saturday.