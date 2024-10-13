Atlanta Falcons

Falcons add linebacker Nate Landman to the roster

Kevin King signed to practice squad; King and Matt Hennessy promoted to game-day roster; Rashaan Evans released
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) races after the f=Falcons took position of the ball in the last seconds of the game. The Falcons rallied from behind to beat the Green Bay Packers 25-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) races after the f=Falcons took position of the ball in the last seconds of the game. The Falcons rallied from behind to beat the Green Bay Packers 25-24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Linebacker Nate Landman, who returned to practice from a calf and quad injury Wednesday, was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday by the Falcons.

The Falcons (3-2) are set to the play the Panthers (1-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Cornerback Kevin King, who made a comeback after he was out of football for two seasons, was released by the Falcons on Friday and re-signed to the practice squad Saturday.

King and center Matt Hennessy were promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster Saturday.

Also, veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans was released from the practice squad.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons release cornerback Kevin King
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Nate Landman designated to return from injured reserve
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons linebacker Nate Landman returned to practice Wednesday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

3 key matchups: Falcons at Panthers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons release cornerback Kevin King
Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen out for Sunday vs. Panthers
Falcons’ Matthew Judon on pass rush: ‘You can’t make excuses. We have to get after it’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Without MARTA, suburban transit referendums aim to defy history
After Apalachee, Republican lawmakers split on gun safety rules
Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia