Falcons activate offensive lineman Kaleb McGary

The Falcons signed running back D’Onta Foreman to headline a slew of roster moves Monday.
Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary was activated from the physically unable to perform list and offensive lineman Willie Wright was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons waived defensive tackle Deadrin Senat and released cornerback Tyler Hall.
Foreman, 25, was drafted from Texas in 2017 by the Houston Texans and also has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and most recently the Tennessee Titans. Last season, in five games with the Titans, he recorded 95 rushing yards on 22 attempts and caught a five-yard touchdown pass.
In Foreman’s junior year at Texas, he rushed for 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns to earn the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. Foreman is expected to compete with Qadree Ollison and Cordarrelle Patterson at running back.
Since being drafted in 2019, McGary has started 29 of 30 games played. He hasn’t participated in any of the Falcons’ training camp practices thus far.
“He’s another guy that’s doing everything that we’re asking him to do,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said last Tuesday about McGary. “I don’t anticipate being much longer, but again, it’s hard to give a firm timetable because we have to do what’s in the best interest of the player and the team.”