Falcons activate offensive lineman Kaleb McGary

Offensive lineman Kaleb McGary was activated from the physically unable to perform list and offensive lineman Willie Wright was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons waived defensive tackle Deadrin Senat and released cornerback Tyler Hall.

Foreman, 25, was drafted from Texas in 2017 by the Houston Texans and also has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and most recently the Tennessee Titans. Last season, in five games with the Titans, he recorded 95 rushing yards on 22 attempts and caught a five-yard touchdown pass.