Falcons waive defensive tackle Deadrin Senat

Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (right) levels a tackling dummy running drills during training camp on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com)
Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (right) levels a tackling dummy running drills during training camp on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, who was selected in the third round (90th overall) of the 2018 draft, was waived injured by the Falcons on Sunday, according to the league’s transaction listings.

Senat, who played at South Florida, appeared in 15 games and made two starts as a rookie. He finished with 30 tackles.

He played in just two games and had no tackles in 2019. Last season, he played in just five games and had four tackles. Over three seasons he had no sacks and four quarterback hits.

