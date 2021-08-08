Falcons waive defensive tackle Deadrin Senat

Defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, who was selected in the third round (90th overall) of the 2018 draft, was waived injured by the Falcons on Sunday, according to the league’s transaction listings.
Senat, who played at South Florida, appeared in 15 games and made two starts as a rookie. He finished with 30 tackles.
He played in just two games and had no tackles in 2019. Last season, he played in just five games and had four tackles. Over three seasons he had no sacks and four quarterback hits.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo