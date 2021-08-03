Falcons staying patient with Kaleb McGary

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary has missed all five of the team’s practices, and there has been no real update on why he was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list at the outset of training camp.
“He’s another guy that’s doing everything that we’re asking him to do,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I don’t anticipate being much longer, but again, it’s hard to give a firm timetable because we have to do what’s in the best interest of the player and the team.”
With McGary and Matt Gono out, rookie Jalen Mayfield has been working with the first-team offense at right tackle. Also, rookie fourth-round pick Drew Dalman worked with the first team while rotating with left guard Josh Andrews.
“These young offensive linemen, they are all in there fighting it out,” Smith said. “It was their first day in pads. They are only a couple practices (into) the NFL, but I’m really pleased with that rookie class and the way that they are working right now.”
