Julius Randle, Timberwolves finalizing 3-year contract that could reach $100 million, AP source says

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a new deal that could keep him with the club through the 2027-28 season, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday.

The final year of the deal will be at Randle's option and, if it is exercised, could push the total value of the contract to $100 million, the person said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the agreement. ESPN and The Athletic first reported the agreement.