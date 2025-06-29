Nation & World News
Julius Randle, Timberwolves finalizing 3-year contract that could reach $100 million, AP source says

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a new deal that could keep him with the club through the 2027-28 season, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle stands on the court during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Western Conference Finals playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, May 26, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

The final year of the deal will be at Randle's option and, if it is exercised, could push the total value of the contract to $100 million, the person said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the agreement. ESPN and The Athletic first reported the agreement.

Randle had a $30.9 million player option for this coming season and could have been an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

He averaged 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this past season, his first with the Timberwolves, and helped the team make the Western Conference finals. Randle was one of the primary pieces in the trade last fall that sent Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota to New York. Randle had spent five seasons with the Knicks before that trade.

A three-time All-Star, Randle has averaged 19 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in 11 seasons with the Timberwolves, Knicks, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Lakers.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday plays against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game on April 6, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: AP

