Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Ex-Falcons lineman Matt Gono signs with Giants

Former Falcons offensive lineman Matt Gono signed with the New York Giants. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

caption arrowCaption
Former Falcons offensive lineman Matt Gono signed with the New York Giants. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Former Falcons offensive lineman Matt Gono, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, signed with the New York Giants on Wednesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Gono, 25, was on the physically-unable-to-perform list for the entire season. He is fully healthy, according to his agent. He has recovered from shoulder surgery and will have a chance to compete for a starting spot at guard and tackle for the Giants.

The Falcons released Gono on Jan. 28.

The release of Gono, 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, was a little bizarre because the offensive line is perhaps the Falcons’ weakest unit. The Falcons signed Gono to a $3.284 million restricted free-agent tender in March 2021.

Gono played in all 16 games in 2020 and made four starts. He played 337 offensive snaps. He also played 80 snaps on special teams. He was considered a contender for the right tackle and left guard spots last season.

Gono signed as an undrafted player out of Wesley (Del.) in 2018.

The Falcons’ offensive line allowed 40 sacks of Matt Ryan for the fourth consecutive season, and the offense ranked 31st in rushing yards per game (85.4).

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons release linebacker Duke Ejiofor
18m ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: A primer on the gambling of the Falcons’ Calvin Ridley
8h ago
Before Calvin Ridley’s suspension, Falcons were already searching for wide receiver help
23h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top