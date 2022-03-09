Ex-Falcons lineman Matt Gono signs with Giants

The release of Gono, 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, was a little bizarre because the offensive line is perhaps the Falcons’ weakest unit. The Falcons signed Gono to a $3.284 million restricted free-agent tender in March 2021.

Gono played in all 16 games in 2020 and made four starts. He played 337 offensive snaps. He also played 80 snaps on special teams. He was considered a contender for the right tackle and left guard spots last season.