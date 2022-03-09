Ex-Falcons lineman Matt Gono signs with Giants

Former Falcons offensive lineman Matt Gono, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, signed with the New York Giants on Wednesday.
Gono, 25, was on the physically-unable-to-perform list for the entire season. He is fully healthy, according to his agent. He has recovered from shoulder surgery and will have a chance to compete for a starting spot at guard and tackle for the Giants.
The Falcons released Gono on Jan. 28.
The release of Gono, 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, was a little bizarre because the offensive line is perhaps the Falcons’ weakest unit. The Falcons signed Gono to a $3.284 million restricted free-agent tender in March 2021.
Gono played in all 16 games in 2020 and made four starts. He played 337 offensive snaps. He also played 80 snaps on special teams. He was considered a contender for the right tackle and left guard spots last season.
Gono signed as an undrafted player out of Wesley (Del.) in 2018.
The Falcons’ offensive line allowed 40 sacks of Matt Ryan for the fourth consecutive season, and the offense ranked 31st in rushing yards per game (85.4).
