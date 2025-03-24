Ex-Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter flashes pass-catching skills for NFL scouts

Hunter finished his career ranked fourth among Auburn backs with 3,371 rushing yards. He also had 25 rushing touchdowns and 12, 100-yard games. He rushed for a career-high 1,201 yards rushing last season.

Hunter, who also returned kickoffs, finished his career ranked sixth in all-purpose yardage leaders 4,453 in Auburn history. He had a spectacular 278 yards rushing on a career-high 23 carries with two touchdowns against Kentucky on Oct. 26. It was the fourth best rushing game in Auburn history and most rushing yards by a FBS player this past season.

“It means a lot,” Hunter said about his spot in Auburn running back history. “Just coming here and getting a chance to play early. (Went) out there and showed people what I can do on the field. I’m behind a lot of great running backs that played here and played in the NFL. I feel like that’s a great accomplishment. (Hopefully) I can come in and (play in the NFL) as well.”

Hunter was fluid while catching passes from quarterback Peyton Thorne. He’s been working out since January during his pre-draft process.

“I work out maybe six days a week,” Hunter said. “I mean, workout in morning. Lift weights in the evening and then rest on Sunday.”

Hunter enjoyed his time at Auburn.

“It made me into a hard worker,” Hunter said. “Just working for everything that I want. Just going out there and competing with everybody.”

Hunter said he’s learned that he’s very competitive and that he doesn’t like to lose.

“It’s great,” Hunter said. “I mean, really, all of the pressure is off because I’ve done all the workouts. I feel like all the pressure is off now. I mean, I did so I feel like now it just got to sit and wait and see what happens.”

Hunter has a visit set up with the Panthers in April.

“I feel like I can do what everybody else can do,” Hunter said. “I can run. I can block. I can catch the ball. I feel like I can just do everything they want me to do in the NFL.”

Hunter is projected as a third-day (fifth-, sixth- or seventh-round) pick in the draft, which is deep at the running back position.

“I’d like to go as high as I can,” Hunter said.

Former Auburn outside linebacker Jalen McLeod is recovering from hip and back injuries and did not participate in any of the Pro Day drills.

McLeod has 36.5 tackles for loss and 22.5 quarterback sacks over his college career. He’s listed a 6-foot-1 and 236 pounds.

He met with the Falcons at the Senior Bowl.

“It was good,” McLeod said. “We had nice little interview. We were just talking. They were just trying to see where my mentality comes from and my football IQ. Football is football.”

McLeod is counting on his versatility to help him land an NFL job.

“Rushing the passer,” Hunter said is how he fits into an NFL 3-4 or 4-3 defense. “Give me rushing the passer. Hand in the dirt or off the ball. Outside linebacker, Sam (strongside). I can play some Will (weakside), too. So, I could do anything they asked me to do. I’m doing it. I’m versatile. I athletic enough to do it. So, yeah, I’m good. I’ll do everything.”

McLeod also is considered a third-day pick, but his pass-rushing production will weigh in his favor along with his ability to play on special teams.

“At first I was nervous,” McLeod said. “Right now, I’m excited. I can’t wait.”

The Tigers had 18 players participate in their Pro Day, including wide receiver Robert Lewis, linebacker Wesley Steiner and tight end Tyler Fromm.

Lewis, who played at Newton County, started his career at Georgia State. He has 116 career catches for 1,453 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Steiner, who played at Houston County High, worked out as a linebacker and was prepared to do some fullback drills, but suffered a left groin injury. He played at Auburn for four years before playing last season at Washington State.

Fromm, who also played at Houston County and is the younger brother of Lions quarterback (and former Georgia) Jake Fromm, started his career at Auburn, but finished at Georgia Southern. He started all 13 games last season and caught 25 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns.