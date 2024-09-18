Eugene Cronin, first person hired by Atlanta Falcons, dies

Eugene Cronin, a former NFL player and the first person hired by the Falcons in 1965, died Tuesday, according to his son Edward. Cronin died in California at the age of 90.

Cronin was hired by the Falcons after an NFL career and served as director of player personnel. He later was promoted to assistant general manager. He resigned in 1968.

Cronin was born Nov. 20, 1933. He played collegiately at Sacramento City College and transferred to University of the Pacific in 1953. He was a defensive end and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round (No. 74 overall) in the 1956 NFL draft. In 1957, he was part of the Lions team that won the NFL championship.