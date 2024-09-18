Eugene Cronin, first person hired by Atlanta Falcons, dies

Eugene Cronin, a former NFL player and the first person hired by the Falcons in 1965, died Tuesday, according to his son Edward. Cronin died in California at the age of 90.
Cronin was hired by the Falcons after an NFL career and served as director of player personnel. He later was promoted to assistant general manager. He resigned in 1968.
Cronin was born Nov. 20, 1933. He played collegiately at Sacramento City College and transferred to University of the Pacific in 1953. He was a defensive end and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round (No. 74 overall) in the 1956 NFL draft. In 1957, he was part of the Lions team that won the NFL championship.
Cronin was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960 expansion draft and played outside linebacker. He was traded to the Washington Redskins in 1961 and played two seasons.
After retirement following a back injury, Cronin worked as a scout for the Lions. He later joined the Falcons in 1965 when Atlanta was awarded an expansion team.
In 1984, Cronin was inducted into the Pacific Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2001, he was inducted into the Sacramento City College Hall of Fame.
