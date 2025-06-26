Georgia News
Yankees' Max Fried continues to make case to start the All-Star Game after reaching 10 wins

Max Fried has become the first MLB pitcher this season to reach 10 wins, helping the Yankees defeat the Reds 7-1 on Wednesday
New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried catches a bouncing ball and throws to first base for an out in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aaron Boone still has a couple weeks before deciding who will be the American League's starting pitcher for the All-Star Game.

It could end up being one of his own players.

Max Fried became the first pitcher to reach 10 wins this season in the New York Yankees 7-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

“It’s down the road. We’ll see. He’s making the case though,” Boone said about Fried’s chances to start the midsummer classic on July 15 in Atlanta.

The left-hander allowed one unearned run and four hits while striking out seven to improve to 10-2.

Fried is the third Yankees pitcher since 1962 to be the first in the majors to reach double-digit victories, joining CC Sabathia in 2011 and Tommy John in 1979.

“I guess it's cool but we're all here just trying to win games. A lot of it is credit to my teammates. It's nice, but that's more of a team stat than an individual one,” said Fried about reaching double digits in wins.

Fried signed a $218 million, eight-year contract with the Yankees last December and has excelled in his first year in pinstripes. He quickly became the staff's ace after Gerrit Cole was lost for the season during spring training due to Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Fried has four games this season where he has gone at least seven innings and not allowed an earned run, tied with Detroit's Tarik Skubal and San Diego's Nick Pivetta for most in the majors.

He's second in the majors with a 1.92 ERA and 108 innings.

“Ever since (Cole) went down he's shown us why they paid him what they paid him and why he's the guy we thought he was going to be. Especially someone who I played against for four or five years, to play behind him now is amazing," third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. said. "I always give him his prop and his flowers, but now he can take them any time he wants.”

The 1.92 ERA is the third-lowest by a Yankees' pitcher is his first 17 starts with the club since earned runs became an official stat in both leagues in 1913.

Fried has allowed two or fewer earned runs in all but two starts. He has been even more dominant after Yankees' losses, going 8-1 with a 0.93 ERA in 10 starts.

“I mean 10 wins in half a season, it’s not easy to do in any era, especially now. But that's just a testament to how good and efficient he’s been,” Boone said. "Whether it’s coming off a loss or extending a streak, his consistency has been great.

“I told him again today ‘just watching you more and more, I would not have wanted to hit off you.’ He’s got so many weapons out there and there’s just so much movement to all his pitches, he’s been terrific.”

Fried getting the start in the All-Star Game would carry more importance after he played eight seasons in Atlanta before coming to New York. Fried though knows that decision remains a couple weeks away.

“I’ve got a handful of starts to go before the break. A lot can happen between now and then. Just focused on the next one in five or six days. I will deal with it when it gets here,” he said.

New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried throws a pitch in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

