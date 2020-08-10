Dimitroff on Freeman: ‘He still has gas in the tank’

“Tru is going to go out to Detroit, and I’m sure he’s going to contribute well for them,” Dimitroff said. “Where Free ends up, we’ll wait and see. I believe he still has gas in the tank of course. Hopefully it works out well for him.

“Those guys, again, were really important for our 2016 run and continue to be important on a lot of levels, but we just felt it was time to move forward.”

So, was it a salary cap or a football decision to release the players?

“It was a combination of both,” Dimitroff said.

