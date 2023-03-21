Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman comes out of retirement to join Falcons

Veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman was reinstated from the reserve/retired list on Tuesday by the Falcons.
Goldman, 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, will add some bulk to the defensive line. He was signed by the Falcons last July but retired 13 days later.
Goldman, 29, was drafted by the Bears in the second round (39th overall) in 2015. He played at Florida State.
Goldman has played in 81 NFL games and made 73 starts.
The Falcons also officially announced the signing of wide receiver Mack Hollins.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Twitter at DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com