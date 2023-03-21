X

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman comes out of retirement to join Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman was reinstated from the reserve/retired list on Tuesday by the Falcons.

Goldman, 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, will add some bulk to the defensive line. He was signed by the Falcons last July but retired 13 days later.

Goldman, 29, was drafted by the Bears in the second round (39th overall) in 2015. He played at Florida State.

Goldman has played in 81 NFL games and made 73 starts.

The Falcons also officially announced the signing of wide receiver Mack Hollins.

