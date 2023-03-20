Wide receiver Mack Hollins signs one-year deal with Falcons

Wide receiver Mack Hollins, a five-year veteran, signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Falcons on Sunday.
Hollins, 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, was drafted in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft by the Eagles (2017-2019). He also has played for the Dolphins (2019-2021) and Raiders (2022).
He has played in 82 games and made 24 starts in the NFL. He has caught 113 of 192 targets for 1,440 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Hollins had career highs in catches (57) and yards (690) last season with the Raiders.
