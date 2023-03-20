X

Wide receiver Mack Hollins signs one-year deal with Falcons

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Wide receiver Mack Hollins, a five-year veteran, signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Falcons on Sunday.

Hollins, 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, was drafted in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft by the Eagles (2017-2019). He also has played for the Dolphins (2019-2021) and Raiders (2022).

ExploreFalcons re-sign cornerback Cornell Armstrong

He has played in 82 games and made 24 starts in the NFL. He has caught 113 of 192 targets for 1,440 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hollins had career highs in catches (57) and yards (690) last season with the Raiders.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

At this point in his career, Matt Olson has fine-tuned his ‘spring training process’ 8h ago

Credit: AP

Potential opening-day start would be ‘a great honor’ for Braves ace Max Fried
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada emerging as MVP candidate
10h ago

Credit: Emory

Emory men’s swimming & diving team earns national championship
8h ago

Credit: Emory

Emory men’s swimming & diving team earns national championship
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons re-sign cornerback Cornell Armstrong
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons re-sign cornerback Cornell Armstrong
Q&A with Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss
Linebacker Tae Davis signs with the Falcons
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top