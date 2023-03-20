Wide receiver Mack Hollins signs one-year deal with Falcons

Hollins, 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, was drafted in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft by the Eagles (2017-2019). He also has played for the Dolphins (2019-2021) and Raiders (2022).

He has played in 82 games and made 24 starts in the NFL. He has caught 113 of 192 targets for 1,440 yards and 10 touchdowns.