Dee Alford, Tre Flowers stepped forward at cornerback for the Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — With cornerbacks Jeff Okudah (ankle/foot) and Mike Hughes (hip flexor) out against the Panthers on Sunday, cornerbacks Dee Alford and Tre Flowers stepped forward and had relatively strong outings in the Falcons’ 24-10 win.

Alford took charge of the nickel back spot when Hughes missed three weeks of action. Flowers was the immediate replacement for Okudah when he went down with an ankle injury Aug. 4.

While Okudah returned to practice Wednesday, Alford and Flowers likely will be back in the lineup when the Falcons (1-0) host the Packers (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alford played 72 defensive snaps (94%), and Flowers played 77 defensive snaps (100%) and had eight tackles.

“It felt pretty good,” Alford said. “It always feels good when get the victory. We were able to watch film and see a couple of mistakes.”

Alford, who had six tackles, wants to build off his showing.

“It feels great to be 1-0. Then again, it’s a long season,” Alford said. “Our goal right now is to go 2-0. Walking into the meeting, you can tell that everyone had that same mindset. Let this game go by and get ready for Week 2.”

Alford held things down in the slot. He was replaced late as the punt returner because he played a lot of snaps on defense.

“I had to go up against (wide receiver) Adam Thielen the full game,” Alford said. “That was the game plan for me, was to eliminate him, and I felt like I did a great job on him. You know, take him away from the game.”

Thielen was held to two catches for 12 yards.

“He’s a great player,” Alford said. “The game plan was to eliminate (No.) 19, and I feel like I did a good job of that with the help of the (defensive) line and the full secondary.”

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said that Alford was stout against the run.

“I thought Dee played really well,” Smith said. “He played physical. They tried to run at him. I thought he had some big-boy fits in the run game, which is kind of common now in the NFL. If you’re playing a lot of (nickel) defense, people try to put (defensive backs) into the run fits. Dee was one of the many guys I thought played a pretty good game.”

Alford was key to the run defense against the Panthers. He’ll be needed against the Packers, who feature running backs A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones.

“I was able to, hey, we’re all football players,” Alford said. “In the words of Coach, it’s a grown-man sport. I had to put my big-boy pads on and make a play.

Flowers is a converted safety. Before facing the Panthers, he had started 41 games in the NFL with the Seahawks and Bengals.

“Winning is the most important thing,” Flowers said. “There are always some things I want to clean up. I’m always hard on myself. As a team, we won. We played good enough to win that day. We’ll try to do it again (against the Packers).”

Flowers used his experience to help him stay under control against the Panthers.

“Very fortunate (to have) the opportunity,” Flowers said. “(Forty-one starts), that makes me sound old, but I’ve started a lot of games. Nothing new. Just putting your mind to it and having the right mindset.”

Alford’s and Flowers’ play was enhanced by safety Jessie Bates, who had 10 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Flowers played with Bates when he was with the Bengals in 2020 and 2021.

“I’ve seen that first hand,” Flowers said. “He caught (an interception), and I was like it’s my turn. We were just feeding off of that. Everybody is hungry to make great plays and play along in the system. It’s going to be fun all year.”

Smith like how Flowers battled.

“Tre had a great camp,” Smith said. “Had a lot of faith in Tre, but that’s why you try to build depth. Mike Hughes practiced well all week, but again, you’re trying to play the long game sometimes, so there’s a strategy.”

Alford and Flowers were backed up by rookie Clark Phillips III. Also, cornerback Natrone Brooks was promoted from the practice squad to game-day roster.

“So, we brought Brooksy up – Natrone Brooks – and the way we thought, just being smart, trying to play the long game,” Smith said. “Mike had a good week, but that’s one of the decisions you’ve got to make.”

