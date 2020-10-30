Cominsky activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons defensive end John Cominsky was activated from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster on Friday.
Cominsky has nine total tackles (six solo), one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery in five games with two starts this season. He has missed the past two games.
Falcons' Next four games
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com