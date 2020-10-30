X

Cominsky activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Falcons defensive end John Cominsky joins the offensive line on special teams to block for a kick during the third practice of training camp Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Flowery Branch.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 34 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons defensive end John Cominsky was activated from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster on Friday.

Cominsky has nine total tackles (six solo), one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery in five games with two starts this season. He has missed the past two games.

Falcons' Next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

