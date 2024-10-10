Falcons seek to maintain potency of passing attack against Panthers

“I do think there’s been continuous improvement in the offense and in the pass game week to week,” Cousins said. “Certainly, felt like there was a big jump this past Thursday night. Some of it was just, it’s a week-to-week league and you never know what each week is going to bring. That just happened to be the game that was called.”

The Bucs insisted on blitzing and concentrated on stopping the run. The Falcons elected to travel by air.

“Well, I feel like we’ve been saying it for the last couple weeks, we’re like this close on a couple things,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “It was cool to see those guys connect.”

Wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney both had more than 100 yards receiving. The game ended with Cousins tossing a 4-yard check-down to KhaDarel Hodge that the receiver turned into a 45-yard walk-off touchdown.

“Obviously, Drake London had a big night, Kirk Cousins had a big night,” Robinson said. “The offensive line’s pass protection cannot be talked about enough. I mean, it was a drop back 60-plus times with the way that those guys kept playing and kept battling.”

Cousins just went with the flow of the game.

“I remember Kyle Shanahan, like my second or third start in the league, Kyle Shanahan was calling the game (for Washington),” Cousins said. “I got to the end of the game and I threw for like 190 yards. It wasn’t an explosive game.”

Shanahan said he called the game to be under control with intermediate passes.

“He made the point that some games are going to call for you to go out and throw for a whole bunch of yards,” Cousins said. “Some games are not going to call for you to do that, and we’re going to have different plans.”

Cousins went with the pass-heavy plan against the Bucs. Now, teams will be reluctant to try to suffocate the rushing attack.

“Zac felt like that was how we were going to attack them,” Cousins said. “It doesn’t mean that that’s how we’re going to attack every single week. The key is that whatever you do, you find a way to do it well and to get a win each week, no matter how it’s done.”

Mooney had nine catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons played conservatively during the exhibition season and elected to work on the passing attack during the season.

“We didn’t have those (exhibition) season games, just having repetition wise, just understanding that when things are clicking and you’re in that flow, and nothing is getting you out of that flow stage, nothing will knock you out,” Mooney said. “It was good to do that in a game. Obviously, our running game is very good. Then they gave us the opportunity to do good in the passing game.”

The Falcons believe they are versatile enough now to have a balanced attack.

“We have shown that whatever you want to take away, we’ll be able to do the other way,” Mooney said. “As far as offensively, we definitely have ... the confidence in the huddle. (Cousins) brings that juice ... he makes everybody around him comfortable.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has been helping to hold the passing game together since the opener when he led the team with seven targets. He had a season-high nine targets against the Bucs and caught six passes for 66 yards.

“Work, on the field every day,” McCloud said about the evolution of the passing attack. “Even when the special teams are going or the defense is going, we’re on the side working on different things. Working on different concepts for us. What we might see for us.”

McCloud has caught 21 of 31 targets for 229 yards (10.9 yards per catch). He’s on pace to shatter his career highs of 39 catches and 277 yards, which he set with Pittsburgh in 2021.

“One thing that I love about Kirk is that he allows us to talk to him about what we see, too,” McCloud said. “A lot of quarterbacks its their way or no way. So, for him to be very open, I like that and that shows on the field.”

Tight end Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 88 yards against the Bucs.