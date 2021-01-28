Cameron Sample proving Power 5 teams missed out four years ago

However, in early January 2017, Sample changed his mind and pledged to Tulane, which was about to enter its second season under coach Willie Fritz, Summers’ predecessor at Georgia Southern. That decision turned out to be extremely important as Fritz has been with the Green Wave throughout Sample’s tenure with the program. Summers was fired midway through the 2017 season.

While Sample was overlooked by the power programs out of high school, Tulane put him to use as a freshman. He appeared in 11 games and started three, amassing 26 total tackles. Starting and appearing in 11 of 13 games as a sophomore, his standout game came in a loss to Ohio State, which saw Sample total nine tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He finished his sophomore season with four sacks.

After starting every game as a junior, his senior season in 2020 became his best as Sample tallied 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

“I’ve always been a guy who put my head down and worked,” Sample said. “When I got to the college level, it was no different. I come out every day and work my butt off.”

Even at an initial glance, Sample’s height and size fit the mold of what teams want from an NFL defensive lineman. His athletic ability pops off of his game video as well. At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, Sample, throughout his collegiate career, displayed a good interior pass-rush presence and was consistently sound against the run.

The Falcons, in particular, will again be looking to bolster their defensive line, albeit with a new front office and coaching staff. The Falcons sent the maximum number of 10 representatives to the Senior Bowl to scout and speak with prospects, with Sample meeting with the group earlier in the week. Although prospects meet with every team at the Senior Bowl, Sample came away with a positive outlook after speaking with his home-state NFL team.

“They seemed pretty interested,” Sample said when asked about the Falcons. “Whoever calls me on draft day, that’s the team I’m 100% rolling with.”

Versatility often is a big selling point when it comes to defensive players who are there for the taking in the middle rounds. That certainly will be the case for Sample, considering his body may allow for him to fit in either a 3-4 or 4-3 defense to go with being able to play some stand-up edge rusher as well as manning an interior defensive line position.

Sample said one of his primary objectives this week has been to prove that he can plug into any defensive system and still make plays.

“I want to show that my game translates,” Sample said. “Some people might think that being from a smaller conference, it might not translate. I also want to show my versatility along the D-line being able to play multiple positions.”

In one aspect, this week has been a dream come true for Sample, who said there was no way he could pass on the opportunity to play in an event such as the Senior Bowl. But also, this week, culminating with Saturday’s game, has served as validation that the big programs did, in fact, miss out on this talented player four years ago.

“Growing up, I loved football my whole life, watching the combine and the Senior Bowl,” Sample said. “This is definitely something on my bucket list. I said if I ever got the opportunity I would take it and make the most of it.”