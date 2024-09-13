Parker, who’s 6-foot-8 and 320 pounds, is from Kannapolis, North Carolina, and was on the A&T team that won back-to-back Celebration Bowls over Grambling State and Alcorn State in 2017 and 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“To come back to the South, where I’ve had so much success in Atlanta at the Celebration Bowl, is great,” Parker said. “My family is four hours away. Get the good food, the Bojangles, the sweet tea, all of that. I couldn’t wait to come back.”

Parker reflected on his career.

“It’s gone well,” Parker said. “I wish it would have gone better, minus some injuries. A little bit more losses than I would like. I’m still here. Still blessed to be playing at a really good level. Now, it’s about being consistent and trying to make the most out of every opportunity that I get.”

The Falcons have shared their plan for Parker. Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is coming off a tough outing and was limited on the injury report with a groin injury Wednesday.

“Swing (tackle), I’m potentially up this week,” Parker said. “I’m just trying to learn the system and adapt. If my number is called, if I’m blessed to dress out this Monday coming up, I’ll just be ready.”

The Falcons worked out 10 players earlier this week before signing Parker.

“Our roster guys are always going to continue to grow and add,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Develop as we go. We worked out a bunch of guys the other day. We will always have guys on those short lists and the lists that you need when you’ve got to have people to come in. We’ve added people to that we wanted to add from the beginning.”