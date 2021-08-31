Blank optimistic that Falcons will be competitive in 2021

Terry Fontenot, a longtime Saints executive, and Arthur Smith, Titans offensive coordinator, were hired as the general manager and head coach.

“I think the coach and Terry have done an excellent job in putting together the team from the start of free agency all the way through the draft picks, and through OTAs, through camp and the exhibition season games,” Blank said on the day the team cut down to it’s initial 53-man roster. “They have followed a plan.”

Blank also has been pleased with Smith’s coaching staff, which has several long-time NFL veteran assistant coaches.

“I think the coaches make a difference, too,” Blank said. “I don’t want to pick out one, but when you look at someone like (new defensive coordinator) Dean Pees. He has an outstanding track record of playing defense at the highest level. Competing in Super Bowls. Winning Super Bowls and what have you. There are a number of coaches that have a great experience base.”

Blank was not taken aback by the 0-3 record. He learned early in his ownership that wins and losses in the exhibition season don’t really matter.

“I remember when Bobby Beathard was here the first year that I was owner,” Blank said. “I said Bobby, ‘We are losing these (exhibition) games, what is wrong?’ He said, ‘let me tell you something, I was in Washington 12 years and four years we went to the Super Bowl. Three out of the four years we won the Super Bowl and we didn’t win one (exhibition) game.’”

Blank, while wanting to see the eventual team like most of the fans, understood that there was a method to Smith’s madness.

“It’s not for winning,” Blank said. “I’ve really learn to understand that over the last 20 odd years. You have to evaluate players in a very condensed period of time.”

Also, Blank was fine with the starters not playing because the team is about to play the first 17-game schedule in NFL history and hope to make the post-season for the first time since 2017.

“It’s a long-haul business, and you have to prepared to play other players,” Blank said. “You want to build a roster that has people that may not start, but they contribute in a significant way.”

Pees has repeatedly discussed that the 2012 Baltimore team reached the Super Bowl and started eight cornerbacks along the way.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said that the 2010 Packers used more than 70 players on the way to the Super Bowl title.

“Over the course of the season, they are going to be asked to play,” Blank said. “(Exhibition) season is not same as regular season in terms of the intensity, but certainly it is more intense than just a practice. I think for the players they have a chance to work against other players, other schemes and produce at a different level.

“But I do understand the fans. I understand from their perspective, but I also appreciate it.”

Smith explained to Blank his philosophy of testing players in exhibition games. Calling a pass play at the 1-yard because he wanted to see Josh Rosen throw was one example. Calling a running play against a stacked defensive front to test the line and running back.

“He wanted to see how well our athletes could perform when things are stacked against them,” Blank said. “When the defense was really positioned to stop a play. Would they give up easy? Would they keep fighting? Would a certain player shine through and continue to excel? That was a little different approach, which I give the coach great credit for.”

The approach basically was not to play starters and test and evaluate potential backups.

“How do I make the best decisions in (exhibition) season, so I can come to the starting line with the strongest roster that I can,” Blank said. “One where I understand most clearly what the strengths of the players are.”

Blank was not concerned that fans paying full price for exhibition games may want to at least get a peek at the starters.

“We have a pricing system for the season,” Blank said. “There are certain games that people pay a premium for. Certain games, they’ll discount and use (the tickets) as gifts or whatever. People who are really into the game want to see some of these rookies. They want to see some of the free agents play. They want to see how the team is coming together.”

