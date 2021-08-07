Blank Foundation funds diversity fellowship in honor of Tagliabue

“We didn’t achieve enough progress on that issue for coaching, and I think the same can be said about non-coaching positions in the front office and other areas – not just for ethnic or racial minorities but for women as well.”

Blank was an original member of the league’s Rooney Rule committee.

“(It) is impossible to measure what Paul Tagliabue has meant to me and our entire Atlanta Falcons family,” Blank said. “From the very first steps of buying the team right up until today, commissioner Tagliabue has been a cherished friend, mentor and confidant, and I know he was the same to the Smith family during their stewardship of the Falcons.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo