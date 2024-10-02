Bills sign Zion Logue off Falcons’ practice squad

Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Zion Logue, who was drafted in the sixth round (197th overall), was signed off the Falcons’ practice squad by the Bills to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Logue, who played at Georgia, was cut by the Falcons and re-signed to the practice squad.

Logue’s bio:

Age: 24. Ht: 6-6. Wt: 314. Arms: 33 1/2. Hands: 10. 40-yard dash: 5.14. 10-yard split: 1.82. Vertical: 29 inches. Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch. 20-yard shuttle: 4.92. Hometown: Lebanon, Tennessee. Overview: He played in every game last season at Georgia and made 10 starts along the defensive line. He had 17 tackles with 2.5 for loss, including half of a sack. He also had three pass breakups. In 2022, he played in 14 of 15 games and made six starts. “He rarely reads early block movement and finds himself on the wrong side of move blocks a disappointingly high number of times, despite decent initial quickness,” according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. “Logue just doesn’t have a go-to skill set that allows him to stand out.”

