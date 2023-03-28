Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts: ‘He played a little banged up’

“The thing that gives you a lot of encouragement is that he’s actually done it,” Smith said. “It’s not me selling you some hypotheticals. Two years … of trying to blow smoke. So, we are expecting the next step for him as he comes back from his knee. Couldn’t be more excited about Kyle and his future.”

Jaylinn Hawkins’ role: With the signing of Jessie Bates III at free safety, Jaylinn Hawkins is out of a starting spot.

Hawkins, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, has played in 42 games and started 22, including 16 last season.

The Falcons can use him as a big nickel back in some packages.

“Hawk is a valuable member of our football team,” Smith said. “There will be opportunities, I promise you. I know you want the depth chart right now.

“We are not ready to give you the depth chart right now. But he could play in a lot (of) personnel groups. A lot of teams play in a lot of 11 personnel (three wide receivers), so you are seeing a lot of five (defensive backs), six (defensive back) packages.”

The return of Eddie Goldman: In one of the surprise moves of the offseason, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman unretired.

“With Eddie, we are excited,” Smith said. “Eddie is a guy that we had some familiarity with. Talking to Eddie last summer, he signed his contract and then decided that he didn’t want to play. So, we put him (on) the reserve/retired list.”

After missing a season, Goldman changed his mind.

“His agent called and said he wants to come back,” Smith said. “We had a discussion with Eddie, and we decided to bring him up (to the roster). He was under contract, and we were excited about the opportunity.”

Goldman, 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, will add some beef along the defensive line. He’s played in 81 NFL games and made 73 starts over six seasons with the Bears.

Injury update: In addition to Pitts, eight players ended the season on injured reserve.

Smith said he expects them all to be ready for training camp: running back Caleb Huntley (Achilles), wide receiver Jared Bernhardt, tight end John FitzPatrick (feet), offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, offensive guard Justin Shaffer, defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (knee), safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) and cornerback Casey Hayward (pectoral surgery).

