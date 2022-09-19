Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We need to break through’

On what he took away from failing to score on the drive after the interception in the first half: “We took the shot, right? And got the penalty and you’re right on the fringe of field-goal range, and we had a miscommunication on one over there we have to get cleaned up. And that third-down one, the ball … it’s just the way it bounces sometimes. We’ll continue to go after (running back) CP (Cordarrelle Patterson) every time, and he’ll make that play next time.”

On QB Marcus Mariota’s performance: “Well, take it in context. I mean, some of the stuff wasn’t necessarily his fault. He made enough plays and gave us a chance, right? He had two touchdown passes today? The one interception, I mean, the way the ball bounced off CP, and then the one at the end … it’s (cornerback) Jalen (Ramsey) over the top, you got a chance on that. There’s things we’ll look at and clean up, but he’s operating pretty well for us right now.”

On how they ended up in a hole in the first half: “I mean, that’s your mindset. It’s the thing you have to understand is like wrong. I mean, it’s more like things you have to clean up. It’s not like some tragedy. I mean, it’s a four-quarter game. There’s things we have to clean up. Some of the communication is a little bit louder down there. You know, we anticipated, we have to clean some of the pre-snap stuff up. I mean, that’s the stuff, take the first drive, what do we have, one punt? ... I mean, the clock went pretty good. And then they were trying to run the ball. We started to stay on track. First drive we came away with nothing. I believe we had the penalty and then the miscommunication that let (linebacker Bobby) Wagner free, and it’s like a combination of bad events, and we missed a kick. We’ll look to clean up.”

On how the Rams made big plays after starting with short completions: “I mean, just pick your poison. A lot of things underneath and lot of intermediate routes to Kupp and you’re playing on top. That’s what happens when you’re playing against one of the better quarterback-receiver tandems in the league, and they do a good job. And so, obviously, we didn’t make enough plays, but the game plan gave us enough and guys kept grinding out and we had a shot. We had our shot twice. We had a shot in the red zone that got picked by Ramsey and then a Hail Mary.”

On how going 3 for 10 on third downs and 50% in the red zone and how much those stats matter: “Yeah, they matter. I mean (we) went for it on fourth down, right? So that one, you take it with a grain of salt there. We miss the third down, you let the drive continue. They got the pick on the one ,and then I believe it was third-and-13 wasn’t it, so that’s two of (them) right there. I mean, always, right? You want to be better on third down, red zone in the first drive. You (got to) give (them) credit, but like I said, there’s things we (got to) clean up, and we will.”

On how encouraging it is to play draft picks and young guys: “Yeah, it’s a lot of our young guys, (wide receiver) Josh (Ali). I know everybody focuses on draft picks, but you know, (defensive tackle) Timmy Horne is out there grinding, we (have) guys in there coming along … it’s everybody. Guys made plays late and gave us a shot.”

On putting wide receiver Drake London in a position to play as well as he is right now: “(Inaudible) … it’s why we took him. We had a lot of conviction about the player. He’s not perfect. There (are) things that we (got to) clean up with him, but if they’re going to sit there and pack the middle, so focused on what’s on the run or (tight end) Kyle (Pitts), and we move Kyle around, that’s how we got the shot late and they grabbed him. I mean, excuse me, before the half, and continued to move Kyle around, but they gave us some access over there, so pick your poison. He’s a big physical player. He’ll continue to get better.”

On if that was what they were envisioning when they drafted him: “Absolutely.”

On how blocking the Rams’ punt changed the game for the Falcons: “It’s a lot in the pro football game, when you got two good teams that are swinging. The thing I was proud about our guys, and obviously we need to win, but you get on the road like this (with) a team that we knew were going to give their best shot and they were focused. They were dialed in. They made sure they were very protective of (quarterback) Matthew (Stafford), and they had a good plan. The focus gave us an opportunity and (linebacker) Troy’s (Andersen) an explosive athlete. He got there in a hurry, and we did a good job picking the ball up and scoring. And we went for two, which puts more pressure on you, right? You kind of feel like, hey, you’re down 14, went for two. Marcus did a hell of a job keeping that play alive. Now the pressure’s all in the play caller coming back. Now you’re only up six. They know a touchdown wins it. They convert the third down, you’re never out of the fight, (cornerback) Darren (Hall) popped it up, I believe, and then we put together a little bit of (a) string of plays, and they picked us on third down.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD