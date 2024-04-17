Atlanta Falcons

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry had top-30 visit with Falcons on Wednesday

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) and Terrion Arnold (3) block an attempted pass to Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive backs Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) and Terrion Arnold (3) block an attempted pass to Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) during the first half of the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, one of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s NFL draft, had a top-30 visit with the Falcons on Wednesday.

The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in the draft, which is set for April 25-27 in Detroit.

McKinstry, who’s 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, was a three-year starter. He’s a strong cover-corner prospect, who’s been compared favorably with Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.

“Kool-Aid ran a 4.47, 4.48 with that Jones fracture (in his foot). Everybody thought he would be a 4.55 guy,” ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “He was better than that even with the injury. He’s been a starter since Day 1.”

McKinstry was a much-hyped five-star recruit coming out of suburban Birmingham’s Pinson Valley High. He lived up to expectations.

“Well, whichever team drafts me, I’ll be blessed,” McKinstry said. “If the Ravens were to draft me, I’ll be ready to help the organization in the best way I could, and that’s any organization.”

Playing in the SEC, McKinstry has seen quite a few top-flight wide receivers.

“It would have to be George Pickens, AD Mitchell, and Jermaine Burton,” McKinstry said about the top receivers he’s had to cover. “Pickens just (doesn’t) let (any) ball hit the ground. No matter how good you (have) him covered, he always going to find a way to come up with a grab.”

