Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry had top-30 visit with Falcons on Wednesday

“Kool-Aid ran a 4.47, 4.48 with that Jones fracture (in his foot). Everybody thought he would be a 4.55 guy,” ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “He was better than that even with the injury. He’s been a starter since Day 1.”

McKinstry was a much-hyped five-star recruit coming out of suburban Birmingham’s Pinson Valley High. He lived up to expectations.

“Well, whichever team drafts me, I’ll be blessed,” McKinstry said. “If the Ravens were to draft me, I’ll be ready to help the organization in the best way I could, and that’s any organization.”

Playing in the SEC, McKinstry has seen quite a few top-flight wide receivers.

“It would have to be George Pickens, AD Mitchell, and Jermaine Burton,” McKinstry said about the top receivers he’s had to cover. “Pickens just (doesn’t) let (any) ball hit the ground. No matter how good you (have) him covered, he always going to find a way to come up with a grab.”