5 with ties to Falcons to be recognized in Pro Football Hall of Fame Museum

Gibbs, who was with the Falcons on Jim Mora’s staff from 2004 to 2006, coached for 47 years, including 15 in college. His offensive line paved the way for 16 total 1,000-yard rushing seasons by 10 different players.

Dayton finished his career with Carolina but also spent time in Tampa, Washington and Atlanta. The press box at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is named for Dayton, who also earned distinction as the first non-player named to the All-Madden Team.

“I'm happy the (Pro Football Writers of America) have been pushing for the assistant coaches, and I'm happy to go into the Hall of Fame Museum." - former Falcons assistant coach Terry Robiskie

Whitey Zimmerman was the equipment manager from 1966 to 1994. He was considered the dean of NFL equipment managers when he passed in 1994. The equipment manager of the year award is named in his honor.

Rhea was the team’s trainer from 1969 to 1994.

“These 20 outstanding assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations personnel not only helped to determine results on the field, but they also helped to promote the game’s growth, safety and popularity over several decades of devotion to their teams and to the National Football League,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said.

The Bow Tie Chronicles