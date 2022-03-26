Falcons’ free-agency tracker

With free agency winding down, here’s a look at the Falcons’ moves:
Extension
Jake Matthews, LT – Three years, $55.5 million
Retained
Colby Gossett, G – One year, $965,000
Erik Harris, FS – One-year, amount undisclosed
Younghoe Koo, PK – Five years, $24.25 million ($11.5 guaranteed)
Isaiah Oliver, CB – One year, $2.3 million
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR – Two years, $10.2 million
Anthony Rush, DT – One year, $965,000
Olamide Zaccheaus, WR – $2.4 million tender
Not retained
Russell Gage, WR – Three years, $30 million with Bucs
Josh Harris, LS – Four years, $5.6 million ($1.92 million guaranteed) with Chargers
Foye Oluokun, LB – Three years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed) with Jaguars
New players
Lorenzo Carter, OLB – One year, $3.5 million ($2 million guaranteed)
Casey Hayward, CB – Two years, $11 million
KhaDarel Hodge, WR – One year, amount undisclosed
Marcus Mariota, QB – Two years, $18.7 million ($6.7 guaranteed)
Teez Tabor, DB – One year, $965,000
Elijah Wilkinson, OL – One year, $1.03 million
Damien Williams, RB – One year, $1.62 million. It included a $500,000 signing bonus.
