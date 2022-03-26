ajc logo
Falcons’ free-agency tracker

080321 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews (center) works with rookie Joe Sculthrope (right) and William Sweet (left) the first day in pads at training camp on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

With free agency winding down, here’s a look at the Falcons’ moves:

Extension

Jake Matthews, LT – Three years, $55.5 million

Retained

Colby Gossett, G – One year, $965,000

Erik Harris, FS – One-year, amount undisclosed

Younghoe Koo, PK – Five years, $24.25 million ($11.5 guaranteed)

Isaiah Oliver, CB – One year, $2.3 million

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR – Two years, $10.2 million

Anthony Rush, DT – One year, $965,000

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR – $2.4 million tender

Not retained

Russell Gage, WR – Three years, $30 million with Bucs

Josh Harris, LS – Four years, $5.6 million ($1.92 million guaranteed) with Chargers

Foye Oluokun, LB – Three years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed) with Jaguars

New players

Lorenzo Carter, OLB – One year, $3.5 million ($2 million guaranteed)

Casey Hayward, CB – Two years, $11 million

KhaDarel Hodge, WR – One year, amount undisclosed

Marcus Mariota, QB – Two years, $18.7 million ($6.7 guaranteed)

Teez Tabor, DB – One year, $965,000

Elijah Wilkinson, OL – One year, $1.03 million

Damien Williams, RB – One year, $1.62 million. It included a $500,000 signing bonus.

