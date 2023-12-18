5 things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Panthers

“This season isn’t over for us,” Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are definitely going to see how the season plays out for us.”

The Falcons, who have only beaten one team (Houston) with a winning record, are set to host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their regular-season home finale.

The Falcons end the season with games at Chicago and New Orleans.

“It’s all about the mindset that you have as a team,” Hellams said. “We have a lot of guys in this locker room who still know that we have things ahead of us. So, no one’s head is down. It is a tough loss for us for sure, but there is always room for us to bounce back.”

Here are five things we learned from the loss:

1. Ridder’s turnover issue: Quarterback Desmond Ridder had ball-handling issues – which was understandable in the rain – but the interception he threw late in the game was inexcusable.

Ridder, who was benched for making too many turnovers, has not been able to erase those mistakes from his game. He was credited with one fumble and center Ryan Neuzil with another one.

To go along with his 10 interceptions, Ridder has 11 fumbles on the season.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith planned to have Ridder finished out the season as the starter, but after the game he was non-committal and said that nothing is “set in stone.”

On Monday, he was still clearly thinking about moving to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, but has ruled out going to third-stringer Logan Woodside.

Smith’s desire was not to play musical chairs at the quarterback position, but after that ill-advised throw in to the middle of the field he could understandably have a change of heart.

2. Hellams takes over: Hellams started for Richie Grant, who played in some of the third-down packages and on special teams.

Hellams played 62 of the 66 defensive snaps (94%). Grant only played seven defensive snaps (11%) and contributed on special teams with 18 snaps (95%).

Grant, who was a second-round pick in 2021, had been a liability in coverage this season. Hellams, a seventh-round pick in 2023, has been solid in a back-up role after starring during the exhibition season.

Hellams finished with eight tackles.

“I really always try to prepare like a starter,” Hellams said. “Hearing my name called out there first, is definitely something that I’m grateful that my coaches trusted me to go out there and start.”

3. Run defense: The Falcons knew the Panthers wanted to run the ball and then did a credible job for most of the day. Chuba Hubbard, who rushed 22 times for 87 yards, had a few strong runs on the last drive.

Myles Sanders was held to 2 yards on six carries. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette had four rushes for 31 yards.

“I just think they started to do more direct downhill runs,” Hellams said. “But that’s something that we prepared for. Something that we stopped early in the game. Something that we …our expectation for us as a defense, we should be able to stop anything coming at us.”

The Falcons did have nine tackles for losses.

4. Last drive: After Ridder’s interception, the defense allowed the longest drive in Panthers’ history.

Rookie Bryce Young directed the Panthers on a 17-play, 90-yard drive that ended with kicker Eddy Pineiro making a 23-yard field goal at the buzzer.

The Falcons did not make a stand for the fourth time this season. The Vikings, Cardinals and Bucs also beat the Falcons on scoring drives with time running out.

“Just finishing,” cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “I feel like we just have to finish games. Play a complete four quarter-game and just play complimentary football. Make the stops, put points on the board. Just overall get the game done and won.”

The Falcons allowed passes of 20, 18 and 19 yards in the late drive.

“We had opportunity to make plays and let some of them slip,” Terrell said. “That eventually got them all the way down the field and it came down to a game-winning field goal. But those are the things we can control, where we just have got to make the plays and get off the field. Give our offense the opportunity to close the game out.”

5. Banged up lines: The Falcons were without three of their starting offensive linemen in center Drew Dalman (ankle), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee). Dalman was active, but did not play.

They also played were without defensive tackle David Onyemata and outside linebacker Bud Dupree. Clark Phillips started for Jeff Okudah, who did come on to play 16 defensive snaps.

Rookie defensive end Zach Harrison and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham both made their first NFL sacks.

Harrison also had four tackles and two tackles for loss. Graham also had his first forced fumble.

