Falcons were soul-searching after horrible loss

It was 48 degrees at kickoff and it rained throughout the game.

“It was rainy,” Robinsons said. “My arms were wet. There were so many things that were going on. I know I had to keep that ball in tight. Understand that something like that can’t happen anymore.”

Robinson, who also had a dropped pass, rushed seven times for 11 yards behind a makeshift offensive line that included three reserves. He caught 1 of 3 targets for 3 yards.

“We have to understand that we have to learn from this,” Robinson said. “We’ve had a lot of learning lessons this season. I know that it’s tough to get over this. I just know that if we keep our faith in God, he’ll guide us through this the whole way.”

Falcons coach Arthur Smith’s message to the team was not upbeat considering the circumstances.

“It was a tough loss, but we have three games to finish the season out,” Robinson said. “We are not done yet. Obviously, we are competitors, and we want to be the best as a team and as an individual.”

The Falcons don’t plan to throw in the towel on the 2023 season.

“We can’t give up on anything,” Robinson said. “We have to understand that everything matters and that helps.”

The Falcons defense knew the Panthers wanted to run the ball and they kept running back Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders in check from most of the day.

Hubbard rushed 22 times for 87 yards and had some power runs in the Panthers 17-play, 90-yard game-winning drive.

Sanders had six carries for 2 yards. Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette had four runs for 31 yards.

“They were able to cut back a couple of times and find some creases on the backside of the run defense,” Linebacker Kaden Elliss said. “We bottled them up. I don’t know how many times they ran it and we had (tackles for losses) or if they had no gain. But at the same time, they were able to get a few. Just not good enough.”

The Falcons were playing without several starters on the defensive and offensive lines. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree was added to the injury report late in the week with a back ailment and missed the game.

“I feel like if we get healthy,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “Get some guys back and we get in position to have a chance at the end of the year.”

The loss still has the Falcons dreaming about the playoffs.

“If we get to the playoffs, I think we’ll be (a tough team to beat),” Campbell said. “This team is talented as can be. We get some guys back in the trenches on both sides. David Onyemata is a stuff. Bud Dupree is another guy.

“If we get both of those guys back. If we get (starting right tackle) Kaleb (McGary) and (starting right guard) Chris (Lindstrom), those guys on the offensive line back. I think this team is still super talented and has all of the potential to be everything we want to be. I know we need a lot of help. We don’t just get in. Just do our part and give ourselves a chance.”

In addition to Robinson’s fumble, quarterback Desmond Ridder’s interception helped to fuel the Panthers comeback. After Ridder returned from his benching, Smith said the plan was for him to start for the rest of the season.

“Yeah, that’s the plan, but nothing is ever set in stone,” Smith said. You’ve got to evaluate and adapt. The questions that you are asking about personnel. What you’ve got to do….we have to find a way. We need to win.”

Smith was asked if he had a quarterback on the roster he can win with.

“We’ve had some good moments,” Smith said. “Like I said, we’ll get back and evaluate everything. Make sure that we have the right plan. Make the right decision for the best for the team. What’s in the best interests for this team to win a game and get back in the win column.”

