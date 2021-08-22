ajc logo
Falcons QB AJ McCarron knocked out of game due to knee injury

Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron (5) is assisted off the field after he was injured on a play, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron (5) is assisted off the field after he was injured on a play, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Falcons backup quarterback AJ McCarron suffered a knee injury in the second quarter in an exhibition game against the Dolphins on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

With the Falcons down 14-3, the offense, packed with second-stringers, was on the move. McCarron broke loose for a 7-yard gain and was tackled hard by linebacker Sam Equavoen. He stayed in for another play before walking over to the sideline. The trainers attended to him and took him to the blue tent.

It was later announced that he suffered a knee injury and would not return.

McCarron was vying to win the Falcons’ backup quarterback job that became vacant with the retirement of Matt Schaub.

McCarron directed the Falcons to a field goal on their first possession of the game. He completed a pass to Christian Blake over the middle for 16 yards, but misfired on two other passes. He missed Blake and his pass for Tajae Sharpe on third-and-8 from the 37 was thrown too early.

McCarron was trying to bounce back from a poor performance against Tennessee, when he completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and one interception in the 23-3 loss. He completed 3 of 6 passes for 36 yards before the injury.

Feleipe Franks took over at quarterback for the Falcons.

McCarron, who’ll turn 31 on Sept. 13, played at Alabama. He was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round (164th overall) of the 2014 draft.

McCarron, who’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, has been a backup in the NFL. He has played in 17 games and has made four starts.

