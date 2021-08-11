5 things we learned at Falcons’ practice on Wednesday

2. McGary and Fowler update: Right tackle Kaleb McGary is working his way back from the PUP list stint. He worked some with the first-team offense. Willie Beavers is currently listed at the No. 1 right tackle.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler is working his way back after his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He also spent some time with the first-team defense. Steven Means is currently listed as the No. 1 outside linebacker.

3. Rowland update: Wide receiver Chris Rowland has to run stronger on his crossing routes. He went to the ground after getting bumped and the pass intended for him went into the waiting arms of safety Dwayne Johnson.

4. Secondary watch: Cornerback Kendall Sheffield was not at practice. He is currently listed as the third right cornerback behind Fabian Moreau and Chris Williamson. Also, safety T.J. Green was moved to corner and was doing a good job.

5. Stars of training camp. Wide receiver Russell Gage, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji have all been impressive in training camp this far.

#Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is talking to the media today. pic.twitter.com/fRoD0EZKTO — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 11, 2021

(Check back later on AJC.COM for notes and a story on prized rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.)

