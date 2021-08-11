ajc logo
5 things we learned at Falcons’ practice on Wednesday

Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) protects quarterback Matt Ryan (background) during the team's practice Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (John Bazemore/AP)
Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) protects quarterback Matt Ryan (background) during the team's practice Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (John Bazemore/AP)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons went through their last practice before their exhibition opener on Wednesday.

The will be off on Thursday before facing the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Look for A.J. McCarron to take the first-half land Feleipe Franks to get the second half of the action at quarterback.

Things started out slow with a walk-through and the action ramped up over the two-hour practice. You could here the pads popping in the run-game portion of practice.

Here are the five things we learned:

1. Ollison in yellow. Running back Qadree Ollison was in a yellow jersey (limited contact) for the second day. Defenders were allowed to tag him down, but not hit him.

2. McGary and Fowler update: Right tackle Kaleb McGary is working his way back from the PUP list stint. He worked some with the first-team offense. Willie Beavers is currently listed at the No. 1 right tackle.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler is working his way back after his stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He also spent some time with the first-team defense. Steven Means is currently listed as the No. 1 outside linebacker.

3. Rowland update: Wide receiver Chris Rowland has to run stronger on his crossing routes. He went to the ground after getting bumped and the pass intended for him went into the waiting arms of safety Dwayne Johnson.

4. Secondary watch: Cornerback Kendall Sheffield was not at practice. He is currently listed as the third right cornerback behind Fabian Moreau and Chris Williamson. Also, safety T.J. Green was moved to corner and was doing a good job.

5. Stars of training camp. Wide receiver Russell Gage, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji have all been impressive in training camp this far.

(Check back later on AJC.COM for notes and a story on prized rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.)

