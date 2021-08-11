ajc logo
X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Smith ready for his Atlanta coach debut

August 7, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith uses a radio to communicate during the 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
August 7, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith uses a radio to communicate during the 2021 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Dirty Birds Open Practice at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In the 275th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how new Falcons coach Arthur Smith is about to make his debut as the head coach on Friday night against the Titans. We also discuss how Dante Fowler and Kaleb McGary will be eased into the action and take a closer look at the first official depth chart of the 2021 season.

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

In Other News
1
Falcons lineman Drew Dalman getting comfortable playing at two...
2
Falcons release official depth chart for exhibition opener
3
Rookie safety Richie Grant: ‘This is your whole life now. There is no...
4
Kicker Younghoe Koo showing confidence in camp
5
Falcons activate offensive lineman Kaleb McGary
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top