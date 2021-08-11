The Bow Tie Chronicles: Smith ready for his Atlanta coach debut

In the 275th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how new Falcons coach Arthur Smith is about to make his debut as the head coach on Friday night against the Titans. We also discuss how Dante Fowler and Kaleb McGary will be eased into the action and take a closer look at the first official depth chart of the 2021 season.
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
In Other News